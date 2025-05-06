Forecasting The Future: 6 Analyst Projections For AnaptysBio

Analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 6 analysts.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for AnaptysBio, presenting an average target of $41.5, a high estimate of $54.00, and a low estimate of $22.00. Observing a 8.27% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $38.33.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive AnaptysBio is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Yatin Suneja Guggenheim Raises Buy $54.00 $52.00 Martin Fan Wedbush Maintains Outperform $40.00 $40.00 Anupam Rama JP Morgan Raises Overweight $42.00 $36.00 Emily Bodnar HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Neutral $22.00 $22.00 Derek Archila Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $51.00 $40.00 David Nierengarten Wedbush Maintains Outperform $40.00 $40.00

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to AnaptysBio. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of AnaptysBio compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of AnaptysBio compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for AnaptysBio's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of AnaptysBio's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company is focused on developing antibody product candidates for unmet medical needs in inflammation and immuno-oncology. The company is developing immune cell modulating antibodies, including two wholly owned checkpoint agonists in clinical-stage development, for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; rosnilimab, PD-1 agonist in a Phase 2b trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and a Phase 2 trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis (UC); and ANB032, BTLA agonist, in a Phase 2b trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD).

Understanding the Numbers: AnaptysBio's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: AnaptysBio's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 378.77%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: AnaptysBio's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -50.53%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): AnaptysBio's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -28.07%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -4.46%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, AnaptysBio adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

