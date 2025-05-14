Forecasting The Future: 6 Analyst Projections For Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) has been analyzed by 6 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 2 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Adaptimmune Therapeutics, presenting an average target of $1.52, a high estimate of $3.00, and a low estimate of $0.46. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 35.59%.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Adaptimmune Therapeutics is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Peter Lawson Barclays Lowers Underweight $0.46 $1.00 Yanan Zhu Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $1.00 $1.50 Arthur He HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Buy $3.00 $3.50 Michael Schmidt Guggenheim Lowers Buy $1.75 $3.00 Yanan Zhu Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $1.50 $2.00 George Farmer Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $1.40 $3.15

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Adaptimmune Therapeutics. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Adaptimmune Therapeutics. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Adaptimmune Therapeutics compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Adaptimmune Therapeutics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Adaptimmune Therapeutics's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Adaptimmune Therapeutics's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Adaptimmune Therapeutics analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Delving into Adaptimmune Therapeutics's Background

Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company working to redefine the treatment of solid tumor cancers with cell therapies. It has developed a comprehensive proprietary platform that enables it to identify cancer targets, find and genetically engineer T-cell receptors, and produce TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients. Its programs include MAGE-A4 SPEAR T-cell therapy, NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell, CD70, and others for multiple cancer types.

Breaking Down Adaptimmune Therapeutics's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Adaptimmune Therapeutics's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 1294.81% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Adaptimmune Therapeutics's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -2303.38% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -161.62%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -26.35%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Adaptimmune Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 6.26. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for ADAP

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Barclays Maintains Underweight Underweight May 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight Apr 2025 HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for ADAP

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.