Forecasting The Future: 5 Analyst Projections For Williams Companies

Throughout the last three months, 5 analysts have evaluated Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Williams Companies, presenting an average target of $59.0, a high estimate of $65.00, and a low estimate of $51.00. This current average has increased by 3.96% from the previous average price target of $56.75.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A clear picture of Williams Companies's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Elvira Scotto RBC Capital Raises Outperform $63.00 $62.00 Spiro Dounis Citigroup Raises Buy $65.00 $63.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Raises Hold $60.00 $56.00 Christine Cho Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $56.00 $46.00 Holly Stewart Scotiabank Announces Sector Perform $51.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Williams Companies. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Williams Companies compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Williams Companies's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Williams Companies's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Williams Companies analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Williams Companies

Williams Companies is a midstream energy company that owns and operates the large Transco and Northwest pipeline systems and associated natural gas gathering, processing, and storage assets. In August 2018, the firm acquired the remaining 26% ownership of its limited partner, Williams Partners.

Williams Companies: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Williams Companies's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -1.47%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Williams Companies's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 17.68% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Williams Companies's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.91%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Williams Companies's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.9%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Williams Companies's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 2.17, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for WMB

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Stifel Maintains Buy Feb 2022 Barclays Maintains Overweight Feb 2022 Raymond James Maintains Strong Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for WMB

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.