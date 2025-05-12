Forecasting The Future: 5 Analyst Projections For Super Group (SGHC)

In the preceding three months, 5 analysts have released ratings for Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Super Group (SGHC), presenting an average target of $11.8, a high estimate of $14.00, and a low estimate of $10.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 9.26% increase from the previous average price target of $10.80.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The perception of Super Group (SGHC) by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jason Tilchen Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $14.00 $12.00 Jason Tilchen Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $12.00 $11.00 Mike Hickey Benchmark Maintains Buy $12.00 $12.00 Jason Tilchen Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $11.00 $10.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Raises Buy $10.00 $9.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Super Group (SGHC). This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Super Group (SGHC). This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Super Group (SGHC) compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Super Group (SGHC) compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Super Group (SGHC)'s stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Super Group (SGHC)'s market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Super Group (SGHC) analyst ratings.

Discovering Super Group (SGHC): A Closer Look

Super Group (SGHC) Ltd is a holding company that operates online sports betting and gaming businesses. The company's reportable segments are Betway, Spin, and Other. A majority of its revenue is generated from the Betway segment, which is a single-brand online sports betting and casino offering with licenses to operate throughout Europe, the Americas, and Africa. Spin is the company's multi-brand online casino offering, having a diverse portfolio of casino brands such as Jackpot City, Spin Casino, Dream Bingo, Mirror Bingo, etc., designed to be culturally relevant globally while aiming to offer a wide range of casino products. Geographically, the company generates maximum revenue from Africa and Middle East, followed by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South/Latin America.

Financial Milestones: Super Group (SGHC)'s Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Super Group (SGHC)'s remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 38.92%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Super Group (SGHC)'s net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 12.89% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Super Group (SGHC)'s financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 11.64%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Super Group (SGHC)'s financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 6.34%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Super Group (SGHC)'s debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.13, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for SGHC

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy Buy May 2025 Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 Benchmark Reiterates Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for SGHC

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.