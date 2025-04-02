Forecasting The Future: 5 Analyst Projections For Spectrum Brands Holdings

5 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Spectrum Brands Holdings (NYSE:SPB) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Spectrum Brands Holdings and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $96.8, accompanied by a high estimate of $110.00 and a low estimate of $75.00. Experiencing a 2.02% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $98.80.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The perception of Spectrum Brands Holdings by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Chris Carey Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $75.00 $80.00 Nik Modi RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $110.00 $114.00 Brian McNamara Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $102.00 $94.00 Peter Grom UBS Lowers Buy $109.00 $114.00 Chris Carey Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $88.00 $92.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Spectrum Brands Holdings. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Spectrum Brands Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Spectrum Brands Holdings's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Spectrum Brands Holdings's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Spectrum Brands Holdings

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc is consumer products and home essentials company. The company is a supplier of consumer batteries, residential locksets, residential builders' hardware, grooming products and personal care products. The company manages the businesses in product-focused segments; Home and Personal Care, global Pet Care, and Home and Garden. The Company manufactures, markets and distributes its products globally in the North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Latin America, and Asia-Pacific.

Breaking Down Spectrum Brands Holdings's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Spectrum Brands Holdings showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 1.16% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Spectrum Brands Holdings's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.36%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.13%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.63%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Spectrum Brands Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.31.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

