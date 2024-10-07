Forecasting The Future: 5 Analyst Projections For Portillos

In the latest quarter, 5 analysts provided ratings for Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $13.8, a high estimate of $17.00, and a low estimate of $13.00. This current average represents a 9.21% decrease from the previous average price target of $15.20.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Portillos by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jim Salera Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $13.00 $13.00 Jim Salera Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $13.00 $13.00 Sara Senatore B of A Securities Lowers Buy $17.00 $20.00 Brian Harbour Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $13.00 $15.00 Chris O'Cull Stifel Lowers Buy $13.00 $15.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Portillos. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Portillos compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Portillos's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Portillos's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Portillos analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

About Portillos

Portillos Inc serves the Chicago street food industry through high-energy and multichannel restaurants designed to ignite the senses and create memorable dining experiences. It owns and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States, along with two food production commissaries in Illinois. Its menu includes hot dogs, beef and sausage sandwiches, sandwiches and ribs, salads, burgers, chicken, Barnelli's pasta, sides and soup, and desserts and shakes.

Portillos: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Portillos's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 7.49%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Portillos's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.56%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Portillos's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.77%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Portillos's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.45%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Portillos's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.55.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for PTLO

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight Dec 2021 Baird Upgrades Neutral Outperform Nov 2021 Stifel Initiates Coverage On Hold

View More Analyst Ratings for PTLO

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.