Forecasting The Future: 5 Analyst Projections For Option Care Health

Analysts' ratings for Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 5 analysts.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $37.6, along with a high estimate of $40.00 and a low estimate of $36.00. Observing a 1.08% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $37.20.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Option Care Health among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Constantine Davides JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $36.00 $36.00 Michael Petusky Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $38.00 $38.00 A.J. Rice UBS Raises Buy $40.00 $38.00 Constantine Davides JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $36.00 $36.00 Michael Petusky Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $38.00 $38.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Option Care Health. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Option Care Health. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Option Care Health compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Option Care Health compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Capture valuable insights into Option Care Health's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Option Care Health analyst ratings.

Get to Know Option Care Health Better

Option Care Health Inc is the provider of home and alternate-site infusion services. It provides treatment for bleeding disorders, neurological disorders, heart failure, anti-infectives, and chronic inflammatory disorders among others.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Option Care Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Option Care Health's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 16.31%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Option Care Health's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 3.51%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.39%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Option Care Health's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.39%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Option Care Health's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.91. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for OPCH

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 JMP Securities Reiterates Market Outperform Market Outperform Apr 2025 Barrington Research Maintains Outperform Outperform Apr 2025 UBS Upgrades Neutral Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for OPCH

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.