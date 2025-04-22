Forecasting The Future: 5 Analyst Projections For Magnolia Oil & Gas

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 5 analysts have published ratings on Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) in the last three months.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 3 0 1 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 1 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Magnolia Oil & Gas, presenting an average target of $24.2, a high estimate of $26.00, and a low estimate of $19.00. Highlighting a 4.16% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $25.25.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The perception of Magnolia Oil & Gas by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Peyton Dorne |UBS |Announces |Buy | $26.00|- | |Paul Diamond |Citigroup |Lowers |Sell | $19.00|$22.00 | |Zach Parham |JP Morgan |Lowers |Neutral | $24.00|$28.00 | |Umang Choudhary |Goldman Sachs |Lowers |Neutral | $26.00|$27.00 | |Mark Lear |Piper Sandler |Raises |Neutral | $26.00|$24.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Magnolia Oil & Gas. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Magnolia Oil & Gas compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Capture valuable insights into Magnolia Oil & Gas's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Magnolia Oil & Gas analyst ratings.

Get to Know Magnolia Oil & Gas Better

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp is an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid (NGL) reserves. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas, where the Company targets the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations. Its objective is to generate stock market value over the long term through consistent organic production growth, high full-cycle operating margins, and an efficient capital program with short economic paybacks. The company's operating segment is acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties located in the United States.

Magnolia Oil & Gas: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Magnolia Oil & Gas's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 1.23% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Magnolia Oil & Gas's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 25.91% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Magnolia Oil & Gas's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 4.43%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Magnolia Oil & Gas's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 3.01%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Magnolia Oil & Gas's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.21.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

