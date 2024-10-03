Forecasting The Future: 5 Analyst Projections For Liberty Energy

5 analysts have shared their evaluations of Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 2 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Liberty Energy and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $23.6, accompanied by a high estimate of $26.00 and a low estimate of $20.00. Experiencing a 7.81% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $25.60.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Liberty Energy. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Scott Gruber Citigroup Lowers Buy $25.00 $28.00 Derek Podhaizer Barclays Lowers Overweight $26.00 $27.00 Marc Bianchi TD Cowen Lowers Hold $20.00 $21.00 Chase Mulvehill B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $22.00 $24.00 Luke Lemoine Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $25.00 $28.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Liberty Energy. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Liberty Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Liberty Energy's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Liberty Energy's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Liberty Energy analyst ratings.

Delving into Liberty Energy's Background

Liberty Energy is an oilfield services company that provides hydraulic fracturing services—mainly pressure pumping—in major basins throughout North America. Its 2020 acquisition of Schlumberger's OneStim business segment made Liberty one of the largest pressure pumpers in North America. It also added wireline operations, two Permian frac sand mines, and an expanded technological portfolio.

Breaking Down Liberty Energy's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Liberty Energy's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -2.94%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Liberty Energy's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 9.35%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Liberty Energy's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 5.67%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Liberty Energy's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.42% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Liberty Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.24, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for LBRT

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 B of A Securities Upgrades Neutral Buy Feb 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Jan 2022 Wells Fargo Upgrades Equal-Weight Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for LBRT

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.