Forecasting The Future: 5 Analyst Projections For JELD-WEN Holding

Across the recent three months, 5 analysts have shared their insights on JELD-WEN Holding (NYSE:JELD), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 4 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 2 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $12.6, with a high estimate of $17.00 and a low estimate of $9.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 13.7%.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A clear picture of JELD-WEN Holding's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Susan Maklari Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $10.00 $17.00 Mike Dahl RBC Capital Lowers Underperform $9.00 $13.00 Matthew Bouley Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $10.00 $13.00 Philip Ng Jefferies Raises Hold $17.00 $15.00 Susan Maklari Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $17.00 $15.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to JELD-WEN Holding. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of JELD-WEN Holding compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of JELD-WEN Holding's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into JELD-WEN Holding's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About JELD-WEN Holding

JELD-WEN Holding Inc is engaged in door and window manufacturing. The company designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior building products, offering a selection of doors, windows, walls, and related products. The products are used in the new construction of residential single and multi-family homes and non-residential buildings. The firm's operating segments are North America, Europe, and Australasia. It generates a majority of its revenue from North America.

JELD-WEN Holding's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, JELD-WEN Holding faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -5.2% in revenue growth as of 30 September, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: JELD-WEN Holding's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -7.96%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): JELD-WEN Holding's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -9.99%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): JELD-WEN Holding's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.6%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, JELD-WEN Holding faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

