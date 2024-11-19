Forecasting The Future: 5 Analyst Projections For i3 Verticals

5 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $30.2, a high estimate of $33.00, and a low estimate of $21.00. Experiencing a 1.31% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $30.60.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive i3 Verticals. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mark Palmer Benchmark Maintains Buy $33.00 $33.00 Peter Heckmann DA Davidson Maintains Buy $32.00 $32.00 Rufus Hone BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $21.00 $23.00 Peter Heckmann DA Davidson Maintains Buy $32.00 $32.00 Mark Palmer Benchmark Maintains Buy $33.00 $33.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to i3 Verticals. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of i3 Verticals compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of i3 Verticals's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Delving into i3 Verticals's Background

i3 Verticals Inc offers integrated payment and software solutions to small and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. Its operating segment includes Merchant Services and Software and Services. The company generates maximum revenue from the Software and Services segment. The company's strategic vertical market includes schools, the public sector, not-for-profit organizations, healthcare and others. It provides various solutions such as, gateway, payment processing, online payment, Document management, and ERP among others.

i3 Verticals's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining i3 Verticals's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -2.14% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: i3 Verticals's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -13.46%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): i3 Verticals's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -3.02%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): i3 Verticals's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -0.87%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, i3 Verticals adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

