Forecasting The Future: 5 Analyst Projections For Hanesbrands

In the last three months, 5 analysts have published ratings on Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 3 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Hanesbrands, presenting an average target of $5.6, a high estimate of $8.00, and a low estimate of $3.00. This current average has decreased by 17.65% from the previous average price target of $6.80.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A clear picture of Hanesbrands's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $3.00 $5.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $5.00 $7.00 Jay Sole UBS Raises Buy $8.00 $7.00 Jim Duffy Stifel Lowers Hold $5.00 $7.00 Jim Duffy Stifel Lowers Hold $7.00 $8.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Hanesbrands. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Hanesbrands. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Hanesbrands compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Hanesbrands compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Hanesbrands's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands manufactures basic and athletic apparel under brands including Hanes, Playtex, Maidenform, Bali, Berlei, and Bonds. The company sells wholesale to discount, midmarket, and department store retailers as well as direct to consumers through stores and e-commerce. Hanesbrands is vertically integrated as it produces nearly 75% of its products in company-controlled factories in more than three dozen nations. Hanesbrands distributes products in the Americas and Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 1901 and is based in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

A Deep Dive into Hanesbrands's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Hanesbrands's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 4.96%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Hanesbrands's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -1.62%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Hanesbrands's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -14.05%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.28%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 75.02, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

