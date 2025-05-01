Forecasting The Future: 5 Analyst Projections For FiscalNote Holdings

During the last three months, 5 analysts shared their evaluations of FiscalNote Holdings (NYSE:NOTE), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $2.7, a high estimate of $3.75, and a low estimate of $1.50. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 10.0%.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive FiscalNote Holdings. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Glenn Mattson Ladenburg Thalmann Announces Buy $2.50 - Jesse Sobelson D. Boral Capital Maintains Buy $3.75 $3.75 Richard Baldry Roth MKM Lowers Buy $2.00 $3.00 Zach Cummings B. Riley Securities Lowers Buy $1.50 $1.75 Jesse Sobelson D. Boral Capital Raises Buy $3.75 $3.50

Key Insights:

Key Insights:

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to FiscalNote Holdings. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of FiscalNote Holdings compared to the broader market.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of FiscalNote Holdings's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of FiscalNote Holdings's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know FiscalNote Holdings Better

FiscalNote Holdings Inc is a provider of world-wide policy and market intelligence solutions. Leveraging AI and analytics, it delivers actionable legal and policy insights for businesses, government institutions, and nonprofits. Its suite of products includes FiscalNote Core, CQ Federal, and EU Issue Tracker, facilitating effective policy management and risk mitigation. With its analysis from FrontierView, Oxford Analytica, and Dragonfly Eye, it offers geopolitical and market intelligence services. Operating as one segment, it generates revenue by integrating policy intelligence into daily operations. Geographically the company generates the majority of its revenue from North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia, with the majority generated from North America.

Financial Milestones: FiscalNote Holdings's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, FiscalNote Holdings faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -14.0% in revenue growth as of 31 December, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: FiscalNote Holdings's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -45.41% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): FiscalNote Holdings's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -13.63%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): FiscalNote Holdings's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -4.03%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, FiscalNote Holdings faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

