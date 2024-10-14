Forecasting The Future: 5 Analyst Projections For First Busey

5 analysts have shared their evaluations of First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $30.2, a high estimate of $33.00, and a low estimate of $27.00. Observing a 3.42% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $29.20.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A clear picture of First Busey's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Terry McEvoy Stephens & Co. Lowers Equal-Weight $27.00 $28.00 Terry McEvoy Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $31.00 $31.00 Damon Delmonte Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $33.00 $31.00 Jeff Rulis DA Davidson Raises Neutral $29.00 $28.00 Damon Delmonte Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $31.00 $28.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to First Busey. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of First Busey compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for First Busey's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of First Busey's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation is a financial holding company, whose subsidiaries provides retail and commercial banking services, remittance processing, and offers financial products and services with banking centers in Illinois, Missouri, Florida, and Indiana. The company's operations are managed through three operating segments consisting of Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management. The banking segment generates a vast majority of its revenue.

Financial Insights: First Busey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining First Busey's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 8.95% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: First Busey's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 23.54%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): First Busey's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.09%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): First Busey's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.23%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: First Busey's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.23.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

