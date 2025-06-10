Forecasting The Future: 5 Analyst Projections For Endava

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 5 analysts have published ratings on Endava (NYSE:DAVA) in the last three months.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Endava, revealing an average target of $25.2, a high estimate of $42.00, and a low estimate of $18.00. This current average has decreased by 22.46% from the previous average price target of $32.50.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A clear picture of Endava's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mayank Tandon Needham Raises Buy $20.00 $18.00 James Friedman Susquehanna Lowers Positive $42.00 $50.00 Puneet Jain JP Morgan Announces Neutral $18.00 - Mayank Tandon Needham Lowers Buy $18.00 $22.00 Jonathan Lee Guggenheim Lowers Buy $28.00 $40.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Endava. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Endava compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Endava's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Endava's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Endava

Endava is a next-generation IT services company that primarily assists clients with their digital transformation efforts by creating customized software for them. The company was founded in 2006 in the UK and it continues to generate the majority of revenue in the UK and Europe. Endava's client base is concentrated in the payments and financial services, technology, media, and telecom industries.

Endava's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Endava showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 11.74% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Endava's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.62%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Endava's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.68%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Endava's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.13%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.29.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

