Forecasting The Future: 5 Analyst Projections For Dun & Bradstreet Hldgs

Analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Hldgs (NYSE:DNB) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 5 analysts.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 2 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Dun & Bradstreet Hldgs, presenting an average target of $14.16, a high estimate of $17.00, and a low estimate of $11.80. Surpassing the previous average price target of $14.08, the current average has increased by 0.57%.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Dun & Bradstreet Hldgs is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Steinerman JP Morgan Raises Neutral $13.00 $11.00 George Tong Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $11.80 $10.40 Kyle Peterson Needham Maintains Buy $17.00 $17.00 Ashish Sabadra RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $12.00 $15.00 Kyle Peterson Needham Maintains Buy $17.00 $17.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Dun & Bradstreet Hldgs. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Dun & Bradstreet Hldgs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Dun & Bradstreet Hldgs's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

All You Need to Know About Dun & Bradstreet Hldgs

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc is a provider of business decisioning data and analytics. The company operates in two segments: North America, which offers Finance & Risk and Sales & Marketing data, analytics, and business insights in the United States and Canada; and International, which offers Finance & Risk and Sales & Marketing data, analytics, and business insights directly in the U.K, Europe, Greater China, India and indirectly through its WWN alliances. The company generates maximum revenue from the North American region. Other services provided by the company include digital marketing, sales acceleration, and risk management among others.

Financial Insights: Dun & Bradstreet Hldgs

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Dun & Bradstreet Hldgs's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 3.88%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -2.85%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -0.49%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Dun & Bradstreet Hldgs's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.18%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Dun & Bradstreet Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.11, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

