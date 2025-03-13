Forecasting The Future: 5 Analyst Projections For Cullen/Frost Bankers

In the latest quarter, 5 analysts provided ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 3 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 3 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $139.8, a high estimate of $148.00, and a low estimate of $120.00. Marking an increase of 1.3%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $138.00.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Cullen/Frost Bankers. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Manan Gosalia Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $120.00 $132.00 John Pancari Evercore ISI Group Raises Underperform $144.00 $136.00 Catherine Mealor Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $148.00 $140.00 Peter Winter DA Davidson Raises Neutral $143.00 $138.00 Jon Arfstrom RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $144.00 $144.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Cullen/Frost Bankers. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Cullen/Frost Bankers compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Cullen/Frost Bankers's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Cullen/Frost Bankers's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Cullen/Frost Bankers Better

Cullen/Frost is a regional US bank with around $50 billion in assets (as of 2024 year-end), and it focuses exclusively on the Texas market. The bank has deep expertise in this market. It has implemented a relationship-based approach to banking that has garnered a strong market share in San Antonio. Cullen/Frost is also expanding into Houston, Dallas, and Austin market regions through branch openings. The bank's sweet spot is small to medium-size Texas-based commercial clients.

A Deep Dive into Cullen/Frost Bankers's Financials

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Cullen/Frost Bankers's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 6.83%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Cullen/Frost Bankers's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 28.3%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cullen/Frost Bankers's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.92%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cullen/Frost Bankers's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.29%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, Cullen/Frost Bankers adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

