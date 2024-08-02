Forecasting The Future: 5 Analyst Projections For Corsair Gaming

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 5 analysts have published ratings on Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) in the last three months.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 2 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $12.8, a high estimate of $18.00, and a low estimate of $10.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 17.95% lower than the prior average price target of $15.60.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Corsair Gaming. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Pachter Wedbush Lowers Outperform $11.00 $13.00 Mario Lu Barclays Lowers Overweight $14.00 $17.00 Drew Crum Stifel Lowers Buy $11.00 $16.00 Colin Sebastian Baird Lowers Neutral $10.00 $14.00 Michael Pachter Wedbush Maintains Outperform $18.00 $18.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Corsair Gaming. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Corsair Gaming compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Corsair Gaming's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Corsair Gaming's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Corsair Gaming analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

All You Need to Know About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming Inc is engaged in the business of providing high-performance gear for gamers and content creators. The product portfolio includes Cases, Keyboards, Mice, Headsets, Power Supplies, Gaming Computers, Gaming Chairs, Mousepads, and other related products. The company operates in two segments namely, Gamer and Creator peripherals, which is the key revenue-generating segment; and Gaming Components and Systems. Geographically, the group derives revenue from the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Corsair Gaming

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Challenges: Corsair Gaming's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -4.72%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Corsair Gaming's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -3.72%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Corsair Gaming's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -1.88%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Corsair Gaming's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.96%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.35.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for CRSR

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Credit Suisse Maintains Neutral Feb 2022 Wedbush Maintains Outperform Feb 2022 Barclays Maintains Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for CRSR

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.