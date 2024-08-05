Forecasting The Future: 5 Analyst Projections For Big Lots

5 analysts have shared their evaluations of Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Big Lots, revealing an average target of $2.5, a high estimate of $5.00, and a low estimate of $1.00. Highlighting a 21.88% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $3.20.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Big Lots. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Market Perform $1.50 $2.50 Anthony Chukumba Loop Capital Maintains Hold $1.00 $1.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $2.50 $2.50 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Market Perform $2.50 $5.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $5.00 $5.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Big Lots. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Big Lots compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Big Lots's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Big Lots's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Big Lots

Big Lots Inc is principally engaged in operating discount retail stores. The company provides a broad range of merchandise, including food, consumables, soft home products, hard home products, furniture, electronics and accessories, and seasonal products. The company sources the merchandise from traditional and close-out channels. In addition to merchandise, the company sells gift cards, issues merchandise credits, and more. The company operates stores throughout the United States, with around one-third of its stores in California, Texas, Ohio, and Florida.

A Deep Dive into Big Lots's Financials

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Big Lots's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 April, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -10.19%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -20.32%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Big Lots's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -112.06%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Big Lots's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -6.31%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 29.17, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

