Forecasting The Future: 5 Analyst Projections For Arcus Biosciences

During the last three months, 5 analysts shared their evaluations of Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 2 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $19.6, a high estimate of $25.00, and a low estimate of $14.00. Experiencing a 26.73% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $26.75.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The perception of Arcus Biosciences by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Peter Lawson |Barclays |Lowers |Overweight | $14.00|$29.00 | |Emily Bodnar |HC Wainwright & Co. |Announces |Buy | $24.00|- | |Jason Zemansky |B of A Securities |Lowers |Neutral | $17.00|$22.00 | |Emily Bodnar |HC Wainwright & Co. |Lowers |Neutral | $18.00|$20.00 | |Terence Flynn |Morgan Stanley |Lowers |Overweight | $25.00|$36.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Arcus Biosciences. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Arcus Biosciences compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Arcus Biosciences's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Arcus Biosciences's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Arcus Biosciences: A Closer Look

Arcus Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company focuses on an ATP-adenosine pathway, which is a key driver of immunosuppression in the tumor microenvironment to create and optimize differentiated small-molecule immuno-oncology product candidates. Its product pipeline includes Domvanalimab, Etrumadenant, AB598, Casdatifan among others. Arcus conducts clinical trials for different types of cancers such as Lung, Colorectal, Pancreatic, and others. The company operates through a single segment which is the business of developing and commercializing immunotherapies.

A Deep Dive into Arcus Biosciences's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Arcus Biosciences's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -16.13%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Arcus Biosciences's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -361.54%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -17.9%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Arcus Biosciences's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -7.83%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Arcus Biosciences's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.12. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

