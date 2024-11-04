Forecasting The Future: 47 Analyst Projections For Palo Alto Networks

47 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 12 28 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 5 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 11 21 7 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $388.17, with a high estimate of $450.00 and a low estimate of $330.00. This current average reflects an increase of 8.7% from the previous average price target of $357.11.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of Palo Alto Networks among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Trevor Walsh JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $380.00 $380.00 Ittai Kidron Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $450.00 $410.00 Eric Heath Keybanc Raises Overweight $435.00 $400.00 Saket Kalia Barclays Raises Overweight $410.00 $370.00 Hamza Fodderwala Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $421.00 $390.00 Andrew DeGasperi Exane BNP Paribas Announces Outperform $410.00 - Gabriela Borges Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $425.00 $376.00 Shyam Patil Susquehanna Raises Positive $420.00 $340.00 Tal Liani B of A Securities Raises Neutral $400.00 $370.00 Gabriela Borges Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $376.00 $330.00 Nehal Chokshi Northland Capital Markets Raises Market Perform $350.00 $275.00 Fatima Boolani Citigroup Raises Buy $395.00 $385.00 Saket Kalia Barclays Raises Overweight $370.00 $350.00 Brian Essex JP Morgan Raises Overweight $387.00 $365.00 Anthony Hau Truist Securities Raises Buy $400.00 $350.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Raises Outperform $400.00 $375.00 Shaul Eyal TD Cowen Raises Buy $400.00 $350.00 Patrick Colville Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $400.00 $385.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Raises Outperform $410.00 $390.00 Ittai Kidron Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $410.00 $390.00 Hamza Fodderwala Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $390.00 $360.00 Trevor Walsh JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $380.00 $380.00 Eric Heath Keybanc Raises Overweight $400.00 $380.00 Yi Fu Lee Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $400.00 $350.00 Roger Boyd UBS Raises Neutral $355.00 $345.00 Andrew Nowinski Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $416.00 $385.00 Rudy Kessinger DA Davidson Raises Buy $415.00 $380.00 Gray Powell BTIG Raises Buy $395.00 $366.00 Adam Borg Stifel Raises Buy $385.00 $360.00 Catharine Trebnick Rosenblatt Maintains Neutral $345.00 $345.00 Peter Weed Bernstein Raises Outperform $399.00 $364.00 Shrenik Kothari Baird Raises Outperform $385.00 $375.00 Rob Owens Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $330.00 $300.00 Alex Henderson Needham Raises Buy $385.00 $345.00 Peter Levine Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $395.00 $385.00 Brad Zelnick Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $395.00 $330.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Raises Outperform $390.00 $334.00 Yi Fu Lee Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $350.00 $350.00 Catharine Trebnick Rosenblatt Raises Neutral $345.00 $300.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Outperform $375.00 $375.00 Shrenik Kothari Baird Raises Outperform $375.00 $360.00 Brian Essex JP Morgan Raises Overweight $365.00 $340.00 Fatima Boolani Citigroup Raises Buy $385.00 $345.00 Patrick Colville Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $385.00 $337.00 Roger Boyd UBS Raises Neutral $345.00 $300.00 Adam Borg Stifel Raises Buy $360.00 $330.00 Saket Kalia Barclays Raises Overweight $350.00 $325.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Palo Alto Networks. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Palo Alto Networks compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Palo Alto Networks's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Palo Alto Networks's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Palo Alto Networks analyst ratings.

Get to Know Palo Alto Networks Better

Palo Alto Networks is a platform-based cybersecurity vendor with product offerings covering network security, cloud security, and security operations. The California-based firm has more than 80,000 enterprise customers across the world, including more than three fourths of the Global 2000.

Palo Alto Networks: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Palo Alto Networks showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 12.09% as of 31 July, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 16.34%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Palo Alto Networks's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 7.42%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Palo Alto Networks's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.89% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Palo Alto Networks's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.26, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

