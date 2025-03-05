Forecasting The Future: 4 Analyst Projections For Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 4 analysts have published ratings on Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) in the last three months.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 1 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 1 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $14.75, a high estimate of $22.00, and a low estimate of $7.00. Experiencing a 13.24% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $17.00.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Y-mAbs Therapeutics among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alec Stranahan B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $12.00 $14.00 Nicole Germino Truist Securities Lowers Buy $18.00 $21.00 Michael Ulz Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $7.00 $11.00 Robert Burns HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $22.00 $22.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Y-mAbs Therapeutics. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Y-mAbs Therapeutics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Y-mAbs Therapeutics's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Y-mAbs Therapeutics's Background

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is mainly engaged in the development and commercialization of novel, antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. DANYELZA, is the first FDA-approved product of the company which is a recombinant humanized immunoglobulin G, subtype 1k, or IgG1k, monoclonal antibody or mAb that targets ganglioside GD2, which is expressed in various neuroectoderm-derived tumors and sarcomas.

A Deep Dive into Y-mAbs Therapeutics's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Y-mAbs Therapeutics's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -9.74%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Y-mAbs Therapeutics's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -37.91% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Y-mAbs Therapeutics's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -7.45% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Y-mAbs Therapeutics's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -5.28% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Y-mAbs Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.01, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

