Forecasting The Future: 4 Analyst Projections For Wesbanco

In the latest quarter, 4 analysts provided ratings for Wesbanco (NASDAQ:WSBC), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Wesbanco and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $43.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $45.00 and a low estimate of $39.00. Observing a 8.86% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $39.50.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Wesbanco by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Catherine Mealor Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $44.00 $40.00 Manuel Navas DA Davidson Raises Buy $45.00 $44.00 Russell Gunther Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight $39.00 $39.00 Daniel Tamayo Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $44.00 $35.00

Wesbanco Inc is a bank holding company that offers a full range of financial services, including retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust services, brokerage services, mortgage banking, and insurance. The company has two reportable segments: community banking and trust and investment services. WesBanco operates one commercial bank, WesBanco Bank, which runs scores of branches. Its market service area primarily includes the Rust Belt region of the United States. Commercial real estate accounts for nearly half of the bank's loan portfolio. The bank has historically grown through both organic growth and acquisitions. The bank's primary component of net revenue is net interest income.

Wesbanco: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Wesbanco showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 9.16% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 28.91%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Wesbanco's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.78%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Wesbanco's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.25%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Wesbanco's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.56. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

