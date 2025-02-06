Forecasting The Future: 4 Analyst Projections For WaFd

Ratings for WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD) were provided by 4 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for WaFd, presenting an average target of $33.75, a high estimate of $38.00, and a low estimate of $31.00. Experiencing a 11.18% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $38.00.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The perception of WaFd by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jeff Rulis DA Davidson Lowers Neutral $32.00 $35.00 Matthew Clark Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $31.00 $37.00 Kelly Motta Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $34.00 $42.00 Andrew Terrell Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight $38.00 $38.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to WaFd. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of WaFd compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of WaFd's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of WaFd's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About WaFd

WaFd Inc is engaged in providing lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services to consumers, mid-sized to large businesses, and owners and developers of commercial real estate. Through the WaFd Bank, it is involved in accepting deposits from the general public and investing these funds in loans of various types, including first-lien mortgages on single-family dwellings, construction loans, land acquisition and development loans among others. The Bank also invests in certain United States government and agency obligations along with other investments and also performs insurance brokerage activities. Geographically, it operates in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Arizona, Utah, Nevada, New Mexico, California and Texas.

Understanding the Numbers: WaFd's Finances

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: WaFd's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -9.04%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: WaFd's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 25.42%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): WaFd's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.61%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): WaFd's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.16%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: WaFd's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.07. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

