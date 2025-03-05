Forecasting The Future: 4 Analyst Projections For Viatris

Throughout the last three months, 4 analysts have evaluated Viatris (NASDAQ:VTRS), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 2 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 2 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Viatris and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $10.75, accompanied by a high estimate of $14.00 and a low estimate of $9.00. This current average has decreased by 14.0% from the previous average price target of $12.50.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The perception of Viatris by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Amsellem Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $10.00 $14.00 Balaji Prasad Barclays Lowers Underweight $9.00 $12.00 Jason Gerberry B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $10.00 $11.00 David Amsellem Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $14.00 $13.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Viatris. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Viatris compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Viatris's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Viatris's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Viatris

Viatris was formed in November 2020 through the combination of Upjohn, a wholly owned subsidiary of Pfizer that specialized in off-patent drugs, and Mylan, a global pharmaceutical manufacturer that focused on generic and specialty drugs. By joining forces, Viatris became one of the largest generic drug manufacturers in the world, servicing over 165 countries. Generics (commoditized and complex) and biosimilars make up roughly 40% of Viatris' total sales. Remaining 60% of sales is derived from its portfolio of legacy products which includes Lipitor, Norvasc, Lyrica, and Viagra. While it covers more than 10 major therapeutic areas, Viatris has identified dermatology, ophthalmology, and gastroenterology as its three key areas of focus for future innovations.

Financial Milestones: Viatris's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Viatris's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -8.06% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Viatris's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -14.64%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Viatris's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -2.69%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Viatris's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.2%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Viatris's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.77, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

