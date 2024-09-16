Forecasting The Future: 4 Analyst Projections For Veris Residential

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 4 analysts have published ratings on Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) in the last three months.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 1 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $15.75, with a high estimate of $19.00 and a low estimate of $14.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 1.61% from the previous average price target of $15.50.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A clear picture of Veris Residential's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Anthony Paolone JP Morgan Raises Underweight $14.00 $13.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $19.00 $17.00 Michael Lewis Truist Securities Lowers Hold $14.00 $15.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $16.00 $17.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Veris Residential. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Veris Residential compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Veris Residential's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Veris Residential's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Veris Residential

Veris Residential Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The company owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of multifamily rental properties located mainly in the Northeast and Class A office properties. The company performs substantially all real estate management, leasing, acquisition and development on an in-house basis. The properties are in three states in the Northeast, plus the District of Columbia. The company operates in two industry segments multifamily real estate & services and commercial & other real estate. The majority of revenue is from Multifamily real estate services.

Veris Residential: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Veris Residential's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 5.09%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Veris Residential's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 4.33%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Veris Residential's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 0.26%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Veris Residential's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.09%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.49.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

