Forecasting The Future: 4 Analyst Projections For Steven Madden

Analysts' ratings for Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 4 analysts.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 4 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $48.75, with a high estimate of $50.00 and a low estimate of $45.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 1.04% increase from the previous average price target of $48.25.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Steven Madden. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $50.00 $50.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Raises Neutral $45.00 $43.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $50.00 $50.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $50.00 $50.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Steven Madden. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Steven Madden compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Steven Madden's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Steven Madden's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Steven Madden Better

Steven Madden Ltd designs and sells brand-name and private-label footwear and accessories. Its products are geared toward fashion-conscious adults and children. The company sells its products through department stores and other retailers as well as its own stores and websites. The company's revenue comes from its operating segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories or Apparel, Direct-to-Consumer, and Licensing. The wholesale footwear segment accounts for the majority of revenue.

Steven Madden: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Steven Madden's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 13.02% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Steven Madden's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 8.85%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Steven Madden's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 6.73% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Steven Madden's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.9%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Steven Madden's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.19.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

