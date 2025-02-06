Forecasting The Future: 4 Analyst Projections For Steris

Across the recent three months, 4 analysts have shared their insights on Steris (NYSE:STE), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 2 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Steris and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $258.75, accompanied by a high estimate of $265.00 and a low estimate of $240.00. This current average has increased by 0.49% from the previous average price target of $257.50.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Steris is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Reni Benjamin JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $265.00 $265.00 Jacob Johnson Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $240.00 $240.00 Jason Bednar Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $265.00 $260.00 David Turkaly JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $265.00 $265.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Steris. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Steris compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Steris's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Steris's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Steris analyst ratings.

About Steris

Steris is an Ireland-domiciled medical technology company focused on sterilization services and infection prevention. The company is the global leader in contract sterilization services, ensuring the safe delivery of single-use and implantable medical equipment to hospitals around the world. Additionally, Steris sells sterilizers, washer-disinfectors, and other decontamination equipment and supplies for use by care provider facilities and in biopharma manufacturing sites. Domiciled in the United States before its inversion to Ireland, the firm derives approximately 70% of its revenue from Healthcare Services, 19% from Applied Sterilization Technologies, or AST, and 11% from life sciences services after the divestment of its dental products business.

Steris: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Steris showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 7.33% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Steris's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 11.29%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Steris's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.32%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Steris's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.47%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.36.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for STE

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform Feb 2022 Needham Maintains Buy Nov 2021 Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for STE

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.