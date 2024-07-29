Forecasting The Future: 4 Analyst Projections For Simulations Plus

Analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 4 analysts.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Simulations Plus, presenting an average target of $56.0, a high estimate of $65.00, and a low estimate of $47.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 3.7% increase from the previous average price target of $54.00.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Simulations Plus is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Scott Schoenhaus Keybanc Announces Overweight $47.00 - Matt Hewitt Craig-Hallum Maintains Buy $56.00 $56.00 Matt Hewitt Craig-Hallum Raises Buy $56.00 $51.00 Francois Brisebois Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $65.00 $55.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Simulations Plus. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Simulations Plus compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Simulations Plus's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Simulations Plus Inc is engaged in the software industry. It develops and produces software for use in pharmaceutical research and education, and provides consulting and contract research services to the pharmaceutical industry. The company's operating segments include Software and services. It generates maximum revenue from the software segment.

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Simulations Plus displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 May, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 14.23%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 16.92%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Simulations Plus's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.75%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Simulations Plus's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.62%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.01.

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

