Forecasting The Future: 4 Analyst Projections For RLI

During the last three months, 4 analysts shared their evaluations of RLI (NYSE:RLI), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $165.5, along with a high estimate of $175.00 and a low estimate of $155.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $165.25, the current average has increased by 0.15%.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive RLI is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Scott Heleniak RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $162.00 $162.00 Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $175.00 $169.00 Scott Heleniak RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $155.00 $155.00 Casey Alexander Compass Point Lowers Buy $170.00 $175.00

RLI Corp underwrites property and casualty insurance through its subsidiaries. The company offers insurance coverage in the specialty admitted market, where the products are designed for special risks. It also offers products in the excess and surplus markets, which provides an alternative for customers with risks or loss exposures that generally cannot be written in the standard admitted market. RLI distributes property and casualty insurance through its wholly-owned branch offices that market to wholesale and retail producers. The company's insurance operation segments include Casualty, Property, and Surety and it derives a majority of its revenue from the Casualty segment.

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, RLI showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 9.06% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: RLI's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 19.69%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): RLI's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.28%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): RLI's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.51% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: RLI's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.06.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

