Forecasting The Future: 4 Analyst Projections For RadNet

In the latest quarter, 4 analysts provided ratings for RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for RadNet, presenting an average target of $76.75, a high estimate of $88.00, and a low estimate of $65.00. This current average represents a 15.66% decrease from the previous average price target of $91.00.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A clear picture of RadNet's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Ransom Raymond James Lowers Strong Buy $65.00 $85.00 David Macdonald Truist Securities Lowers Buy $88.00 $94.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Lowers Overweight $74.00 $85.00 Brian Tanquilut Jefferies Lowers Buy $80.00 $100.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to RadNet. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of RadNet compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of RadNet's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Get to Know RadNet Better

RadNet Inc is a national provider of diagnostic imaging services that operates in two business segments; The Imaging Center segment provides physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders. Services include magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), computed tomography (CT), positron emission tomography (PET), nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology (X-ray), fluoroscopy and other related procedures, and Artificial Intelligence segment develops and deploys clinical applications to enhance interpretation of medical images and improve patient outcomes with an emphasis on brain, breast, prostate, and pulmonary diagnostics. The company derives a majority of its revenue from the Imaging center segment.

Financial Insights: RadNet

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: RadNet displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 13.49%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: RadNet's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 1.12%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): RadNet's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.59%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.16%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.92.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

