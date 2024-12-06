Forecasting The Future: 4 Analyst Projections For ProPetro Holding

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 4 analysts have published ratings on ProPetro Holding (NYSE:PUMP) in the last three months.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for ProPetro Holding, revealing an average target of $10.25, a high estimate of $12.00, and a low estimate of $8.00. A 8.24% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $11.17.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive ProPetro Holding. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Arun Jayaram JP Morgan Announces Neutral $10.00 - Scott Gruber Citigroup Lowers Neutral $8.00 $8.50 David Anderson Barclays Lowers Overweight $12.00 $13.00 Stephen Gengaro Stifel Lowers Buy $11.00 $12.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to ProPetro Holding. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of ProPetro Holding compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of ProPetro Holding's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of ProPetro Holding's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering ProPetro Holding: A Closer Look

ProPetro Holding Corp is a Texas-based oilfield services company. It provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, and other complementary services to oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources. The company focused on the Permian Basin. The operating segments of the company are hydraulic fracturing which generates key revenue, wireline, cementing, and coiled tubing.

Financial Insights: ProPetro Holding

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, ProPetro Holding faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -14.85% in revenue growth as of 30 September, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: ProPetro Holding's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -37.98%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -15.16%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): ProPetro Holding's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -9.82%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: ProPetro Holding's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.21, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

