Forecasting The Future: 4 Analyst Projections For Plexus

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) underwent analysis by 4 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $147.25, a high estimate of $150.00, and a low estimate of $144.00. Marking an increase of 11.34%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $132.25.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A clear picture of Plexus's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Williams Benchmark Maintains Buy $150.00 $150.00 David Williams Benchmark Raises Buy $150.00 $145.00 David Williams Benchmark Raises Buy $145.00 $120.00 James Ricchiuti Needham Raises Buy $144.00 $114.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Plexus. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Plexus compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Plexus's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Plexus's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Plexus analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Plexus

Plexus Corp is a U.S based Electronic Manufacturing Services company that provides a range of services, from conceptualization and design to fulfilling orders and providing sustaining solutions, such as replenishment and refurbishment. The company's segments comprise AMER, APAC,ge and EMEA.

Key Indicators: Plexus's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Plexus's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -5.96% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Plexus's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.62% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Plexus's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.99% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.78%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Plexus's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.3.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for PLXS

Date Firm Action From To Jan 2022 Needham Maintains Buy Jan 2022 Needham Maintains Buy Oct 2021 Needham Maintains Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for PLXS

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.