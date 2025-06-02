Forecasting The Future: 4 Analyst Projections For Omega Healthcare Invts

Ratings for Omega Healthcare Invts (NYSE:OHI) were provided by 4 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 2 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Omega Healthcare Invts and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $39.25, accompanied by a high estimate of $41.00 and a low estimate of $38.00. This current average has decreased by 2.48% from the previous average price target of $40.25.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of Omega Healthcare Invts among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Connor Siversky Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $38.00 $39.00 Connor Siversky Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $39.00 $41.00 Michael Lewis Truist Securities Raises Hold $39.00 $38.00 John Kilichowski Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $41.00 $43.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Omega Healthcare Invts. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Omega Healthcare Invts. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Omega Healthcare Invts compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Omega Healthcare Invts compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Omega Healthcare Invts's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Omega Healthcare Invts's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Omega Healthcare Invts's Background

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc is a healthcare facility real estate investment trust that invests in the United States real estate markets. Omega's portfolio focuses on long-term healthcare facilities. Omega has one reportable segment consisting of investments in healthcare-related real estate properties located in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its core business is to provide financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), assisted living facilities (ALFs), and to a lesser extent, independent living facilities (ILFs), rehabilitation and acute care facilities (specialty facilities) and medical office buildings (MOBs).

Financial Milestones: Omega Healthcare Invts's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Omega Healthcare Invts showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 13.76% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 39.39%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Omega Healthcare Invts's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 2.35%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Omega Healthcare Invts's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.11%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Omega Healthcare Invts's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.94.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

