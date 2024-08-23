Forecasting The Future: 4 Analyst Projections For Nexxen International

Ratings for Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN) were provided by 4 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 2 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $9.12, a high estimate of $11.00, and a low estimate of $8.00. This current average has increased by 12.32% from the previous average price target of $8.12.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A clear picture of Nexxen International's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Eric Martinuzzi Lake Street Raises Buy $9.00 $7.00 Laura Martin Needham Raises Buy $8.50 $6.50 Matthew Swanson RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $8.00 $8.00 Andrew Boone JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $11.00 $11.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Nexxen International. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Nexxen International compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Nexxen International's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Get to Know Nexxen International Better

Nexxen International Ltd empowers advertisers, agencies, publishers, and broadcasters to utilize video and connected TV. It is a demand-side platform (DSP), supply-side platform (SSP), ad server, and data management platform (DMP) and also delivers a flexible and unified technology stack with advanced and exclusive data at its core.

Nexxen International's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Nexxen International's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -22.4%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Nexxen International's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -9.24%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -1.29%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Nexxen International's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.78%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Nexxen International's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.26.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

