Forecasting The Future: 4 Analyst Projections For MFA Finl

During the last three months, 4 analysts shared their evaluations of MFA Finl (NYSE:MFA), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $11.0, a high estimate of $12.00, and a low estimate of $10.00. Experiencing a 10.2% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $12.25.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of MFA Finl among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Bose George Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $10.00 $12.00 Kenneth Lee RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $10.00 $12.00 Bose George Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Outperform $12.00 $12.50 Trevor Cranston JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $12.00 $12.50

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to MFA Finl. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of MFA Finl compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for MFA Finl's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of MFA Finl's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on MFA Finl analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Discovering MFA Finl: A Closer Look

MFA Financial Inc is a specialty finance company that invests in and finances residential mortgage assets. Its principal business objective is to deliver shareholder value through the generation of distributable income and through asset performance linked to residential mortgage credit fundamentals. The company selectively invests in residential mortgage assets with a focus on credit analysis, projected prepayment rates, interest rate sensitivity and expected return. The company's reportable segments include mortgage-related assets and Lima One.

Unraveling the Financial Story of MFA Finl

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: MFA Finl displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 18.4%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 43.79%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): MFA Finl's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.78% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): MFA Finl's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.29%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: MFA Finl's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 3.32, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

