Forecasting The Future: 4 Analyst Projections For Manhattan Associates

In the last three months, 4 analysts have published ratings on Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $273.0, a high estimate of $285.00, and a low estimate of $257.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $248.75, the current average has increased by 9.75%.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Manhattan Associates by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mark Schappel Loop Capital Raises Buy $285.00 $265.00 Mark Schappel Loop Capital Raises Buy $265.00 $250.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Raises Buy $285.00 $260.00 George Kurosawa Citigroup Raises Neutral $257.00 $220.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Manhattan Associates. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Manhattan Associates compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Manhattan Associates's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Manhattan Associates's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates provides software that helps users manage their supply chains, inventory, and omnichannel operations. Customers are generally retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, and logistics providers. The company was founded in 1990 and serves more than 1,200 customers around the world.

Key Indicators: Manhattan Associates's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Manhattan Associates displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 14.85%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 19.89%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Manhattan Associates's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 21.98%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Manhattan Associates's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 7.88%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, Manhattan Associates adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

