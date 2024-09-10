Forecasting The Future: 4 Analyst Projections For Janus Intl Gr

In the last three months, 4 analysts have published ratings on Janus Intl Gr (NYSE:JBI), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Janus Intl Gr, revealing an average target of $13.25, a high estimate of $15.00, and a low estimate of $12.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 21.5% lower than the prior average price target of $16.88.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Janus Intl Gr by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Philip Ng Jefferies Lowers Buy $12.00 $15.00 Reuben Garner Benchmark Lowers Buy $14.00 $21.00 Jeffrey Hammond Keybanc Lowers Overweight $15.00 $17.00 John Lovallo UBS Lowers Neutral $12.00 $14.50

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Janus Intl Gr. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Janus Intl Gr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Janus Intl Gr's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Janus International Group Inc is a manufacturer and supplier of turnkey solutions for self-storage, commercial, and industrial building Solutions. The company provides products that include roll-up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage MASS (Moveable Additional Storage Structures) units, and technologies for automating facility and door operation. It is operated through two geographic regions; Janus North America and Janus International. . The Janus International segment is comprised of Janus International Europe Holdings Ltd whose production and sales are largely in Europe and Australia. The Janus North America segment is comprised of all the other entities including Janus Core together with each of its operating subsidiaries, Betco, Inc.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Janus Intl Gr's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -8.2% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Janus Intl Gr's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 11.11%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Janus Intl Gr's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 5.06%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Janus Intl Gr's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.06%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, Janus Intl Gr faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

