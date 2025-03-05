Forecasting The Future: 4 Analyst Projections For International Paper

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 4 analysts have published ratings on International Paper (NYSE:IP) in the last three months.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated International Paper and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $63.25, accompanied by a high estimate of $65.00 and a low estimate of $60.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 0.13%.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive International Paper is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Anthony Pettinari Citigroup Announces Buy $60.00 - Matthew McKellar RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $64.00 $64.00 Michael Roxland Truist Securities Lowers Buy $64.00 $65.00 Michael Roxland Truist Securities Raises Buy $65.00 $61.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to International Paper. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of International Paper compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of International Paper's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of International Paper's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering International Paper: A Closer Look

International Paper manufactures packaging products and cellulose fibers. It accounts for roughly one third of the North American corrugated packaging market. Though it has operations in Brazil, India, and China, more than three fourths of its sales come from North America. International Paper serves a variety of end markets, including industrial, consumer products, and manufacturing.

International Paper: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, International Paper faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -0.46% in revenue growth as of 31 December, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -3.21%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -1.75%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): International Paper's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.64%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: International Paper's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.72, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

