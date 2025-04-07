Forecasting The Future: 4 Analyst Projections For Ingredion

Ratings for Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) were provided by 4 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 2 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Ingredion, presenting an average target of $148.75, a high estimate of $167.00, and a low estimate of $133.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 7.75% lower than the prior average price target of $161.25.

The standing of Ingredion among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Cody Ross |UBS |Lowers |Neutral | $145.00|$165.00 | |Kristen Owen |Oppenheimer |Lowers |Outperform | $167.00|$178.00 | |Andrew Strelzik |BMO Capital |Lowers |Market Perform | $133.00|$147.00 | |Ben Bienvenu |Stephens & Co. |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $150.00|$155.00 |

Key Insights:

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Ingredion compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Ingredion's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Capture valuable insights into Ingredion's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Ingredion

Ingredion is an ingredients provider for the food, beverage, brewing, and animal nutrition industries. The company processes corn, tapioca, potatoes, stevia, grains, fruits, gums, and vegetables into value-added ingredients. The company has two main product lines: specialty and core ingredients. Specialty ingredients includes starch-based texturizers, natural alternative sweeteners such as stevia, and plant proteins for alternative dairy and snacks. Core ingredients includes sweeteners, such as high-fructose corn syrup, and commodity starches, such as those used for sustainable packaging.

A Deep Dive into Ingredion's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Ingredion's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -6.3% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Staples sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Ingredion's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.28% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.41%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.27%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, Ingredion adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

