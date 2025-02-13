Forecasting The Future: 4 Analyst Projections For Hess

Across the recent three months, 4 analysts have shared their insights on Hess (NYSE:HES), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $181.75, a high estimate of $193.00, and a low estimate of $163.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 11.16% from the previous average price target of $163.50.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A clear picture of Hess's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Josh Silverstein UBS Raises Buy $186.00 $185.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $193.00 $151.00 Scott Gruber Citigroup Raises Neutral $163.00 $145.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Raises Buy $185.00 $173.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Hess. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Hess compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Hess's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Hess's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Hess

Hess is an independent oil and gas producer with key assets in the Bakken Shale, Guyana, the Gulf of Mexico, and Southeast Asia. At the end of 2024, the company reported net proved reserves of 1.44 billion barrels of oil equivalent. Net production averaged 481 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2024, at a ratio of 79% oil and natural gas liquids and 21% natural gas.

Financial Insights: Hess

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Hess showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 0.09% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Hess's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 16.97% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Hess's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 4.92%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Hess's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.05% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.84.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

