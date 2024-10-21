Forecasting The Future: 4 Analyst Projections For Hertz Global Holdings

Across the recent three months, 4 analysts have shared their insights on Hertz Global Holdings (NASDAQ:HTZ), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 3 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 3 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Hertz Global Holdings, revealing an average target of $4.75, a high estimate of $7.00, and a low estimate of $3.00. This current average has decreased by 24.96% from the previous average price target of $6.33.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Hertz Global Holdings is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Dan Levy Barclays Announces Underweight $3.00 - Adam Jonas Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $7.00 $8.00 Christopher Stathoulopoulos Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $4.00 $5.00 Ryan Brinkman JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $5.00 $6.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Hertz Global Holdings. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Hertz Global Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Hertz Global Holdings's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Hertz Global Holdings's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Hertz Global Holdings analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Discovering Hertz Global Holdings: A Closer Look

Hertz Global Holdings Inc is engaged in the vehicle rental and leasing business and operates an automotive vehicle rental service through the Hertz, Dollar, Thrifty, and Firefly brands. The company offers cars, crossovers, and light trucks for rent; ancillary products and services; rental of industrial, construction, and other services. Its operating segments and organized are based on the products and services provided and the geographic areas as :Americas RAC -which derives maximum revenue, includes Rental of vehicles, as well as sales of value-added services, in the U.S., Canada, Latin America and the Caribbean; and International RAC - Rental of vehicles, as well as sales of value-added services, in locations other than the U.S., Canada, Latin America and the Caribbean.

Hertz Global Holdings's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Hertz Global Holdings's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -3.45% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Hertz Global Holdings's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -36.76%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -36.27%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Hertz Global Holdings's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -3.5%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 9.95, Hertz Global Holdings faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for HTZ

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Feb 2022 Deutsche Bank Maintains Buy Jan 2022 Barclays Maintains Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for HTZ

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.