Forecasting The Future: 4 Analyst Projections For Hayward Holdings

During the last three months, 4 analysts shared their evaluations of Hayward Holdings (NYSE:HAYW), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $15.5, a high estimate of $19.00, and a low estimate of $13.00. Experiencing a 0.77% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $15.62.

The perception of Hayward Holdings by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Halloran Baird Raises Neutral $19.00 $16.00 Jeffrey Hammond Keybanc Lowers Overweight $16.00 $17.00 W. Andrew Carter Stifel Lowers Hold $14.00 $14.50 Brian Lee Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $13.00 $15.00

About Hayward Holdings

Hayward Holdings is a leading manufacturer of energy-efficient swimming pool equipment and pool automation systems. The company offers a wide range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, LED lights, and sanitization. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, the company has around 2,000 full-time employees. Hayward generated approximately $1.0 billion in revenue in 2023.

Hayward Holdings: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Hayward Holdings's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 1.16% as of 31 March, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Hayward Holdings's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 4.63%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.75%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Hayward Holdings's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.34%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Hayward Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.83, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

