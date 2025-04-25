Forecasting The Future: 4 Analyst Projections For Hasbro

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 4 analysts have published ratings on Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) in the last three months.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $78.25, with a high estimate of $84.00 and a low estimate of $72.00. Observing a 2.52% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $76.33.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Hasbro. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |James Hardiman |Citigroup |Announces |Buy | $72.00|- | |Linda Bolton Weiser |DA Davidson |Raises |Neutral | $75.00|$73.00 | |Megan Alexander |Morgan Stanley |Lowers |Overweight | $84.00|$88.00 | |Eric Handler |Roth MKM |Raises |Buy | $82.00|$68.00 |

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Hasbro. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Hasbro compared to the broader market.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Hasbro's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Hasbro is a branded play company providing children and families around the world with entertainment offerings based on a world-class brand portfolio. From toys and games to television programming, motion pictures, and a licensing program, Hasbro reaches customers by leveraging its well-known brands such as Transformers, Nerf, and Magic: The Gathering. The firm acquired EOne in 2019, bolting on popular family properties like Peppa Pig and PJ Masks, and since has pruned noncore lines from the tie-up. Furthermore, the addition of Dungeons & Dragons Beyond in 2022, offers the firm access to 19 million digital tabletop players.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Hasbro

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Challenges: Hasbro's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -14.53%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -3.11%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -2.81%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -0.51%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, Hasbro faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

