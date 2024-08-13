Forecasting The Future: 4 Analyst Projections For Hanover Insurance Gr

Throughout the last three months, 4 analysts have evaluated Hanover Insurance Gr (NYSE:THG), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $156.0, along with a high estimate of $162.00 and a low estimate of $144.00. Observing a 4.0% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $150.00.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Hanover Insurance Gr. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $144.00 $142.00 Grace Carter B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $158.00 $161.00 Paul Newsome Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $162.00 $147.00 Matthew Carletti JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $160.00 $150.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Hanover Insurance Gr. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Hanover Insurance Gr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Hanover Insurance Gr's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Hanover Insurance Gr's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Hanover Insurance Gr Better

The Hanover Insurance Group Inc is a holding company whose primary business is offering property and casualty insurance products and services. The company markets itself through independent agents and brokers in the United States while conducting business internationally through a wholly owned subsidiary, Chaucer Holdings Limited, domiciled in the United Kingdom. The company conducts business operations through three operating segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The company operates an investment portfolio that is exposed to fixed-income securities.

Hanover Insurance Gr: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Hanover Insurance Gr's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 2.95% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Hanover Insurance Gr's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.64%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Hanover Insurance Gr's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.6%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Hanover Insurance Gr's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.27%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Hanover Insurance Gr's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.31. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

