Forecasting The Future: 4 Analyst Projections For EPR Props

Throughout the last three months, 4 analysts have evaluated EPR Props (NYSE:EPR), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 2 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 1 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $46.38, along with a high estimate of $50.00 and a low estimate of $40.00. Observing a 0.56% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $46.12.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive EPR Props is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Carroll RBC Capital Raises Outperform $50.00 $48.00 Simon Yarmak Stifel Raises Hold $47.50 $42.50 Michael Carroll RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $48.00 $49.00 Joshua Dennerlein B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $40.00 $45.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to EPR Props. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of EPR Props compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of EPR Props's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of EPR Props's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on EPR Props analyst ratings.

Get to Know EPR Props Better

EPR Properties is a real estate investment trust that leases experiential properties in the United States and Canada. The company invests in two property segments: Experiential, including theaters, family entertainment centers, ski resorts, and other attractions; and Education, including early childhood education centers and private school properties. New investments are determined based on value and opportunity of the respective industry, location quality, and credit quality of tenants. The majority of revenue comes from the Experiential sector.

EPR Props's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: EPR Props's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -2.52%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: EPR Props's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 24.62%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): EPR Props's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 1.6%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): EPR Props's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.69%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: EPR Props's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.25, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for EPR

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Raymond James Maintains Strong Buy Feb 2022 Stifel Maintains Hold Nov 2021 Citigroup Maintains Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for EPR

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.