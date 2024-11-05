Forecasting The Future: 4 Analyst Projections For Entegris

In the last three months, 4 analysts have published ratings on Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 2 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $132.25, with a high estimate of $154.00 and a low estimate of $115.00. This current average has decreased by 8.48% from the previous average price target of $144.50.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The perception of Entegris by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Melissa Weathers Deutsche Bank Lowers Buy $115.00 $145.00 Christian Schwab Craig-Hallum Lowers Buy $130.00 $150.00 Aleksey Yefremov Keybanc Lowers Overweight $154.00 $164.00 Atif Malik Citigroup Raises Buy $130.00 $119.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Entegris. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Entegris compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Entegris's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Delving into Entegris's Background

Entegris Inc is a supplier of materials and process solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The company's reportable segments include Materials Solutions, Microcontamination Control (MC), and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH). Materials Solutions provides materials-based solutions, such as chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) slurries and pads, deposition materials, process chemistries and gases, and other specialty materials. The Microcontamination Control (MC) segment includes solutions to purify critical liquid chemistries and process gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes and other high-technology industries. Its geographical segments are Taiwan, North America, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast.

Entegris's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Entegris faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -9.81% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Entegris's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 8.33%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.95%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Entegris's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.81%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Entegris's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.2, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

