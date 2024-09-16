Forecasting The Future: 4 Analyst Projections For Ensign Group

Ratings for Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) were provided by 4 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Ensign Group, revealing an average target of $152.25, a high estimate of $165.00, and a low estimate of $134.00. Observing a 3.8% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $146.67.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Ensign Group. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Wiederhorn Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $165.00 $155.00 David Macdonald Truist Securities Raises Hold $160.00 $150.00 David Macdonald Truist Securities Raises Hold $150.00 $135.00 Tao Qiu Macquarie Announces Outperform $134.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Ensign Group. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Ensign Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Ensign Group's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Ensign Group's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Ensign Group analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Ensign Group

Ensign Group Inc provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. Its regional subsidiaries oversee skilled nursing, assisted living, home health and hospice, mobile ancillary, and urgent care operations. Medicare and Medicaid programs contribute a majority of revenue received for Ensign's services. The firm operates through two segments, Skilled services, and Standard Bearer. The skilled services segment includes the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services. The Standard Bearer segment comprises of properties owned by the company through its captive REIT and leased to skilled nursing and assisted living operations. The majority of the revenue is generated from the skilled services segment.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Ensign Group

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Ensign Group's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 12.48% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Ensign Group's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 6.85%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ensign Group's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 4.39%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ensign Group's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.62% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, Ensign Group adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for ENSG

Date Firm Action From To Oct 2021 RBC Capital Maintains Outperform Oct 2021 Truist Securities Maintains Hold May 2021 RBC Capital Maintains Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for ENSG

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.