Forecasting The Future: 4 Analyst Projections For Ensign Group

Throughout the last three months, 4 analysts have evaluated Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $144.75, a high estimate of $160.00, and a low estimate of $134.00. Marking an increase of 4.64%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $138.33.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Ensign Group. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Macdonald Truist Securities Raises Hold $160.00 $150.00 David Macdonald Truist Securities Raises Hold $150.00 $135.00 Tao Qiu Macquarie Announces Outperform $134.00 - Michael Wiederhorn Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $135.00 $130.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Ensign Group. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Ensign Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Ensign Group's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Ensign Group's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Ensign Group analyst ratings.

Delving into Ensign Group's Background

Ensign Group Inc provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. Its regional subsidiaries oversee skilled nursing, assisted living, home health and hospice, mobile ancillary, and urgent care operations. Medicare and Medicaid programs contribute a majority of revenue received for Ensign's services. The firm operates through two segments, Skilled services, and Standard Bearer. The skilled services segment includes the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services. The Standard Bearer segment comprises of properties owned by the company through its captive REIT and leased to skilled nursing and assisted living operations. The majority of the revenue is generated from the skilled services segment.

Breaking Down Ensign Group's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Ensign Group's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 12.48%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Ensign Group's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 6.85%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ensign Group's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.39%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.62%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, Ensign Group adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for ENSG

Date Firm Action From To Oct 2021 RBC Capital Maintains Outperform Oct 2021 Truist Securities Maintains Hold May 2021 RBC Capital Maintains Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for ENSG

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.