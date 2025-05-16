Forecasting The Future: 4 Analyst Projections For Doximity

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 4 analysts have published ratings on Doximity (NYSE:DOCS) in the last three months.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $63.75, with a high estimate of $70.00 and a low estimate of $58.00. This current average has decreased by 15.28% from the previous average price target of $75.25.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Doximity among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Scott Berg Needham Lowers Buy $67.00 $82.00 Ricky Goldwasser Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $60.00 $71.00 Scott Schoenhaus Keybanc Lowers Overweight $70.00 $83.00 Jailendra Singh Truist Securities Lowers Hold $58.00 $65.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Doximity. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Doximity compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Doximity's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Doximity's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Doximity analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Doximity

Doximity Inc is a digital platform for U.S. medical professionals. Its cloud-based platform provides members with tools specifically built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, securely coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Doximity: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Doximity showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 24.63% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Doximity's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 44.6%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Doximity's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 7.55%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Doximity's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 6.57%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.01.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

